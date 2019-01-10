The art of coffee

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, January 11, 2018.
We’ll get to know coffee roaster David Thomas and learn about the art of brewing for Foodie Friday. Hydrologists Eran Hood and Christian Keinholz will preview their Friday night Fireside lecture about Suicide Basin, water accumulation, and outburst flooding. And we’ll hear about spring class opportunities at UAS’s Career and Technical Education Center.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Army Corps of Engineers: Pebble Mine EIS delayed, but not by federal shutdownThe Army Corps of Engineers confirmed that the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Pebble Mine is now expected in mid-February rather than January, as previously estimated.
-
Alaska gasline project board ousts its $1 million manThe state's highest paid employee was fired from $45 billion gas line project today.
-
Young considers crossing aisle as shutdown grinds onRep. Don Young said President Donald Trump is right to try to improve border security. But Alaska’s lone House member said he’s among the Republicans likely to cross the aisle to vote for spending bills.
-
Flurries to pile snow on Juneau throughout the weekThe Juneau area is expected to get between 12 to 18 inches of snow over the next few days. The National Weather Service is reporting it could start flurrying late Wednesday evening and continue through the week.