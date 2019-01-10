The art of coffee

By January 10, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, January 11, 2018.

We’ll get to know coffee roaster David Thomas and learn about the art of brewing for Foodie Friday. Hydrologists Eran Hood and Christian Keinholz will preview their Friday night Fireside lecture about Suicide Basin, water accumulation, and outburst flooding. And we’ll hear about spring class opportunities at UAS’s Career and Technical Education Center.

David Thomas at Sentinel Coffee in Gustavus in June of 2018. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)
David Thomas at Sentinel Coffee in Gustavus in June of 2018. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)
David Thomas at Sentinel Coffee in Gustavus in June of 2018. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)
Roasted beans at Sentinel Coffee in Gustavus in June of 2018. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

0

Recent headlines

Snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches expected in Juneau through Friday
X