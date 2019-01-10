Alaska gasline project board ousts its $1 million man

Alaska’s gasline corporation met Thursday and fired the state’s highest-paid employee.

The seven-member Alaska Gasline Development Corporation board has seen its share of turnover in recent days with Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointing four new members.

That new board acted quickly.

“Keith M. Meyer is hereby relieved of his duties as Alaska Gasline Development Corporation, AGDC,” said board member and Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation Jason Brune.

Meyer netted just over $1 million in total compensation from the state last year in salary, benefits and bonuses. He has been leading the state’s efforts to build a massive liquefied natural gas export project.

The Alaska LNG project would see natural gas from the North Slope piped to a port in Southcentral Alaska and then shipped to Asian markets.

During his tenure at the gasline corporation, Meyer pushed for commercial interests in the project, engaging with potential buyers and investors in China, Korea and Vietnam.

But during a Tuesday press conference, Gov. Dunleavy had some misgivings about Meyer’s compensation.

“I was surprised with that, it’s not reflective of the priority of this administration and there has been some changes at AGDC,” he said.

The gasline project has a long way to go before construction can begin. It still needs federal environmental review and permitting. On the commercial side, the state is looking for buyers and investors.