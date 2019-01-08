Juneau-Douglas student arrested after bringing BB gun to school, posting on social media

Police arrested a student at Juneau-Douglas High School who brought a BB gun with her to school Tuesday. The school went into “stay put” mode while officers investigated.

JPD received a report Tuesday afternoon after the 16-year-old student posted a photo on social media of what appeared to be a handgun. Officers contacted the student at school and confirmed she was in possession of a BB gun, which appeared to be the weapon in the photo.

The student was arrested “for terroristic threatening in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, and taken to the Johnson Youth Center,” according to a JPD press release. No one was injured.

JPD stated in its release there does not appear to be any continuing danger to the community.

The chief of staff for the Juneau School District reported that the “stay put” was lifted at the high school, with normal operations resuming about an hour before the end of the school day.