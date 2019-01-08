Blood bank donation office opens in Juneau

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.
On Wednesday, we’ll speak with the Blood Bank of Alaska about the new donation office in the valley. The Juneau Jumpers will preview their Saturday performance, and the Southeast Alaska Friends of Montessori will preview upcoming forums and trainings for prospective teachers.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
