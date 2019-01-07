Newscast – Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

- Pre-filed bills
- Sea otter pelts and skin sewing
- Bethel has its warmest year on record in 2018
Recent headlines
Legislation would put 90-day legislative session, PFDs in Alaska ConstitutionTwo constitutional amendments were among the first batch of legislative proposals released before the Alaska Legislature convenes on Jan. 15.
Found in a cave in Northwest Alaska, an ancient tooth offers insights into the first inhabitants of the AmericasA 9,000-year-old child’s tooth found in a cave near Deering, Alaska, belonged to a “relative of all other Native Americans,” says archaeologist Jeff Rasic. The tooth is the oldest human remains found in the Arctic.
Winter salmon trolling starts slow in Southeast AlaskaFrom October through the end of December, winter trollers had caught only around 5,500 king salmon. That's almost 2,000 fewer kings than last winter's catch during the same time period.
Bill would bar Alaska gender confirmation surgery coverageRepublican Rep. George Rauscher of Sutton has proposed bills barring the state of Alaska from paying for gender confirmation surgery and limiting what is taught in sex education classes.