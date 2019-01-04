The Shambala Center presents ‘Kindness and Compassion’

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, January 7, 2018.
The Shambala Center will preview two upcoming talks, “Kindness and Compassion” and “The Heart of Compassion.”
We’ll have our monthly check in with the Juneau Police Department, and Mudrooms will preview Tuesday night’s storytelling event.
Tune in this evening starting at 7 p.m. to KTOO for the live stream of the Juneau City and Borough assembly meeting.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Despite shutdown, Trump administration continues work to begin oil drilling in ANWRAs the partial government shutdown drags on, the Trump administration is making sure some Interior Department employees continue work on one of its biggest, most controversial priorities: opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling.
-
Why Mount Jumbo won’t be logged anytime soonThe Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority board has approved a land exchange of up to 40,000 acres in Southeast. The land will change hands between the trust and the U.S. Forest Service — including parcels like Mount Jumbo in Juneau.
-
Bill proposes federal aid to replace wood-burning stovesSen. Lisa Murkowski says the measure aims to reduce emissions and improve air quality by providing "families with a cost-effective way to transition to appliances built with the most innovative wood-burning technologies."
-
Alaska begins issuing licenses compliant with REAL IDResidents will need to get a new driver's license by October 2020 in order to use it to enter federal buildings, military bases or board commercial airliners, according to the Alaska DMV and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.