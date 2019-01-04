The Shambala Center presents ‘Kindness and Compassion’

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, January 7, 2018.

The Shambala Center will preview two upcoming talks, “Kindness and Compassion” and “The Heart of Compassion.”

We’ll have our monthly check in with the Juneau Police Department, and Mudrooms will preview Tuesday night’s storytelling event.

Tune in this evening starting at 7 p.m. to KTOO for the live stream of the Juneau City and Borough assembly meeting.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.