Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019

By January 4, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy requests federal disaster money for the earthquake recovery,
  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski aims to revive a public lands bill, despite last month’s objection from a lone senator,
  • a Japan whaling decision may have consequences for Alaska subsistence whalers, and
  • a proposed federal rule seeks to tighten work requirements for food stamps.
