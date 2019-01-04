Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy requests federal disaster money for the earthquake recovery,
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski aims to revive a public lands bill, despite last month’s objection from a lone senator,
- a Japan whaling decision may have consequences for Alaska subsistence whalers, and
- a proposed federal rule seeks to tighten work requirements for food stamps.
Recent headlines
Seven people apply for Kiehl’s soon-to-be vacant Juneau Assembly seatSeven people have submitted applications to be considered for the District 1 Juneau Assembly seat held by outgoing member Jesse Kiehl, who was elected to the Alaska Senate in November.
Japan whaling decision may have consequences for Alaska subsistence whalersThe chairman for the Alaska Eskimo Whaling Commission says the group will work with the United States and other International Whaling Commission countries to try to preserve Japan’s membership in the organization.
Dunleavy requests federal disaster money for earthquake recoveryThe step could unlock tens of millions of dollars in disaster relief funds for the state, businesses and individuals who suffered property damage during the Nov. 30 quake and continuing aftershocks.
Watch: Alaska Supreme Court hears election recount caseThe House District 1 case has statewide implications, because neither caucus in the Alaska House of Representatives has a clear majority — meaning no one has clear control of House.