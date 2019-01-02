Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019

In this newscast:
- Security concerns prompt the closing of online PFD applications,
- the Alaska Supreme Court will hear oral arguments this Friday in the House District 1 election case,
- a new study indicates coho salmon may lose their crucial sense of smell as carbon dioxide levels rise in the ocean,
- a new report by state public health officials shows an increase in the number of suicides across Alaska,
- Gastineau Humane Society gets a new name and logo for the start of the new year, and
- Kenai Assembly’s prayer list broadens after a policy change.
Recent headlines
-
Murkowski aims to revive public lands bill, despite objection from lone senatorOne of Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s first priorities in the new Congress is to pass a 680-page public lands bill. The bill came within a hair’s breadth of passing late last month, but it was thwarted by a single senator.
-
Public health data shows 13 percent rise in Alaska suicidesAccording to the latest report, suicide “was the leading cause of death” among Alaskans aged 10 to 64 years old. From 2012 to 2017, Alaska has alternated in having either the first- or second-highest rates of suicide nationwide.
-
Gastineau Humane Society gets new name, logo for start of the new yearThis year marks 56 years for the organization, which has been renamed Juneau Animal Rescue. Director Samantha Blankenship said the change was prompted by a desire to make more people aware of their role in the community.
-
Kenai Assembly’s prayer list broadens after policy changeThe list of people signed up to deliver invocations to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly includes Christian pastors, atheists and a member of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.