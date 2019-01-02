Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019

Join us for the 8th annual KTOO and Taku Smokeries Seafood Festival on Saturday, February 2nd at Centennial Hall – a culinary celebration of all we love in Juneau.

Enjoy multiple dishes of halibut, salmon, rockfish, and pacific cod with live music, a no-host bar, desserts, and a new Oyster Bar. Seafood for the event has been generously donated by Taku Fisheries, Hooked Seafood Company, and Shikat Bay Oysters and will be prepared by your favorite local restaurants. Proceeds benefit KTOO – your public media organization in Juneau.