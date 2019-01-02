Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019

  • Security concerns prompt the closing of online PFD applications,
  • the Alaska Supreme Court will hear oral arguments this Friday in the House District 1 election case,
  • a new study indicates coho salmon may lose their crucial sense of smell as carbon dioxide levels rise in the ocean,
  • a new report by state public health officials shows an increase in the number of suicides across Alaska,
  • Gastineau Humane Society gets a new name and logo for the start of the new year, and
  • Kenai Assembly’s prayer list broadens after a policy change.
