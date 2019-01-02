Gastineau Humane Society gets new name, logo for start of the new year

As of Tuesday, Gastineau Humane Society has changed its name to Juneau Animal Rescue.

This year marks 56 years for the organization. They’re also getting a new logo. Director Samantha Blankenship said the change was prompted by a desire to make more people aware of their role in the community.

“We’re trying to look forward into our next 60 years of service, so we’re looking to develop new supporters as well as embracing our longtime supporters,” Blankenship said. “We wanted an identity that was more closely aligned with our city and our mission of promoting animal welfare and the prevention of animal cruelty and suffering.”

She said they also receive several calls a week from people looking for Gastineau Human Services, a nonprofit that provides transitional housing and support to formerly incarcerated and homeless individuals.

In addition to pet adoption, Juneau Animal Rescue provides services like doggy daycare, grooming and animal vaccinations. The City and Borough of Juneau contracts the organization to provide animal control and protection.

But Blankenship said most of the organization’s funding comes from donations.

“With the old name of Gastineau Humane Society, a lot of people were under the misconception that we did get funding from larger humane societies, and that’s not true. We’re a private, nonprofit entity and we’re not affiliated with any larger organization,” she said.

Blankenship said the shelter adopted out 343 animals last year. She said in recent years they’ve seen more owners giving up their pets. They’re not sure why, but they hope to keep expanding services in the coming years.