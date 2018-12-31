Bring in the new year with Capitol Steps

Juneau Afternoon will take a break on New Year’s Day. Instead, we present Capitol Steps: Politics Takes a Holiday.

DESCRIPTION: Has it been a rough year? Did you buy stock in Sears? Or invest in Ivanka’s clothing line? Did you take a job as a public relations spokesperson for Kanye West? Then you may feel the need to laugh at 2018, and the Capitol Steps could not agree more! So tune in to the Capitol Steps’ New Year’s edition of “Politics Takes a Holiday,” featuring songs from their latest album, Make America Grin Again. Now is your chance to finally enjoy the headlines you were too scared to read. After all, the Capitol Steps won’t tell you any actual useful information, but they will tell you what rhymes with Beta O’Rourke and Omarosa.