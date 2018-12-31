Bring in the new year with Capitol Steps

Juneau Afternoon will take a break on New Year’s Day. Instead, we present Capitol Steps: Politics Takes a Holiday.
DESCRIPTION: Has it been a rough year? Did you buy stock in Sears? Or invest in Ivanka’s clothing line? Did you take a job as a public relations spokesperson for Kanye West? Then you may feel the need to laugh at 2018, and the Capitol Steps could not agree more! So tune in to the Capitol Steps’ New Year’s edition of “Politics Takes a Holiday,” featuring songs from their latest album, Make America Grin Again. Now is your chance to finally enjoy the headlines you were too scared to read. After all, the Capitol Steps won’t tell you any actual useful information, but they will tell you what rhymes with Beta O’Rourke and Omarosa.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau’s biggest stories of 2018The stories that made our list include the middle-of-the-night tsunami scare, political upheaval in state and local government, and local effects of unusual weather and climate change.
-
Come 2019, single-use plastic bags are history in UnalaskaAs of Tuesday, single-use plastic bags will no longer be allowed in Unalaska. The city council unanimously passed the ban in August after six months of discussions and overwhelming public support.
-
Coast Guard personnel to receive Dec. 31 paychecks despite government shutdownReserve and active-duty Coast Guard members will receive their regular paychecks on Monday in spite of the federal government shutdown. However, future paychecks would require an act of Congress.
-
Gov. shutdown won’t affect federal fishery openingsThe partial federal government shutdown has left some Alaska fishermen and others wondering whether federal fisheries set to start in January will open on time. The National Marine Fisheries Service has been affected by the shutdown and many employees aren’t there to answer phones, leaving some with more questions than answers.