Newscast — Friday, Dec. 28, 2018

In this newscast:
- Cruise industry’s victory over Juneau has implications for other port communities
- A home explosion shook a rural neighborhood near Homer
- The partial government shutdown has fisherman wondering if federal fisheries will open on time in January
Recent headlines
State gasline corporation to miss key deadline with Chinese partnersAlaska Gasline Development Corporation is pushing for a six-month extension on negotiations with three Chinese partners interested in the Alaska LNG project.
Government shutdown, if it continues, could cost Alaska’s lucrative Bering Sea fisheriesEven if the shutdown persists, the federal government will still open the Bering Sea fisheries as scheduled. But the government requires inspections of things like scales and monitoring equipment. Those inspections won't happen until the government reopens.
Cruise industry’s victory over Juneau has implications for other port communitiesThis year's record cruise ship season brought in $21.6 million in state passenger fees that will be mostly shared with coastal communities. But the cruise industry's recent victory in a lawsuit against Juneau has implications on how port communities can spend their share.
Price tag for Anchorage earthquake: $76 million. So far.The figure represents just a partial accounting, with more information still being collected ahead of a formal request by the state for federal relief money.