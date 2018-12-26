Newscast — Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018

In this newscast:
- Alaskans may not notice much change during the federal government shutdown
- New Alaska wildlife managers could revive old fights over federal protections, bear- and wolf-killing
- Juneau fluoride study confirms old science, but doesn’t sway opponents
Recent headlines
-
Alaska Made: This Sitka inventor wants to ease the sore backs of baggage handlers everywhereWith his new invention, a Sitka baggage handler hopes to prove that the hard work of loading airline baggage doesn’t have to be harmful.
-
Juneau fluoride study confirms old science, but doesn’t sway opponentsNew research shows higher cavity procedure rates among Juneau children on Medicaid compared to when the city fluoridated its tap water.
-
Report: Arrest rates for most drug crimes down for last three decadesAccording to a recent fact sheet released by the Alaska Justice Information Center, arrest rates for most drug crimes in Alaska have fallen over the past three decades.
-
Alaska Made: A new rule makes this easy-to-build gadget a required kit for the tackle boxA Ketchikan band has a rap song about rockfish recompression. And you'd better listen up, because their easy-to-build gadget will soon be required by regulation in Southeast.