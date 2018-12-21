Red Carpet Concert: String of Lights, ‘Rusted Tracks’

The Anchorage folk band String of Lights came down to Juneau for this year’s Alaska Folk Festival. We caught them for a Red Carpet Concert, performing the song “Rusted Tracks” from their 2016 album, “Migration.” Written by banjo player and vocalist, Heather Stewart, the song features guitarist Arkadi Futerman and cellist Jamie Whiteman of the Tanana Rafters.
Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts including Sean Tracey and Nate May at KTOO.org.
