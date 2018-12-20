Skagway mayor dies after being struck by DC bus

Skagway mayor Monica Carlson. (Photo by Emily Files, KHNS – Haines)

On Wednesday night, the mayor of Skagway and her mother were struck by a bus and killed in Washington, D.C. The D.C. Metropolitan Police say 61-year-old Monica Adams Carlson of Skagway, and 85-year-old Cora Louise Adams of Washington state were struck in a crosswalk near the National Mall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

