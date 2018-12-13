The music of Andy Miller

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, December 14, 2018.
Musician Andy Miller will play us some tunes and tell us about his latest recording, Alaska in 28 Songs. Juneau People for Peace and Justice will preview Saturday’s rally in support of the migrant caravan and all those seeking refuge in our country. And for Foodie Friday, we’ll talk holiday treats with Jeste Burton of Pie in the Sky.
Recent headlines
Zoning proposals for Auke Bay leave some residents anxiousThe city has been working with a steering committee to figure out how to turn the quiet neighborhood overlooking Statter Harbor into a pedestrian-friendly hub for recreation and business.
‘We’re still not safe’: Nome reckons with sexual assaultsFor months, the city of Nome has been grappling with calls for reform in a system that many claim ignores assault reports from Alaska Native women.
Hoonah’s Icy Strait Point plans new dock for megashipsThe Hoonah City Council has already tentatively agreed to lease city-owned tidelands. The 500-foot dock would be built in partnership by Huna Totem Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Lines.
State and police investigating accident that led to North Slope worker’s deathAccording to the North Slope Borough chief of police Jeffrey Brown, Shawn Huber died in an accident at the Milne Point facility on Friday, December 7. Huber was 36.