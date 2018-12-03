Textile artist Amy Meissner on inheritance

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.
Textile artist Amy Meissner will preview her show at the APK SLAM titled “Inheritance: makers. memory. myth.” Perseverance Theatre will tell us more about the science, music and art behind their current production “Franklin.” The Juneau Public Library will highlight their community events, and we’ll hear about upcoming concerts from the Floyd Dryden Music Program.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Tuesday on KRNN, we’ll be airing music and storytelling specials for Chanukah (December 2-10):
5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Candles Burning Brightly. Enlighten audiences with this one-hour celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. Mindy Ratner hosts this holiday favorite and exploration of Chanukah foods and traditional activities, and plenty of music.
6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Chanukah in Story and Song. Narrated by Leonard Nimoy and sung by the acclaimed vocal sextet The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble, “Chanukah in Story and Song” is a unique holiday program created especially for public radio listeners.
Recent headlines
Update: Dunleavy diverted to Kotzebue for swearing-inWatch live video of the ceremony. Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy is in Kotzebue after his flight was diverted from the original destination of Noorvik due to weather conditions.
Utilities back and road repairs underway in AnchorageThe most significant remaining problem is the highway heading north of Anchorage, connecting Eagle River and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
Anchorage cancels school through the weekThe tentative first day back for the district’s estimated 48,000 students is Monday, Dec. 10.
Life is slowly settling down in Alaska after major quakeLife is slowly settling down in Alaska following a powerful earthquake that rattled buildings, disrupted power and caused heavy damage to the only highway that goes north of Anchorage. Still, hundreds of aftershocks frayed nerves Saturday as people worried about being caught in more massive shakers.