Recount underway in tied House race; Dodge picks up 1 vote

Update | 12:20 p.m.

The House District 1 election recount is underway at the Alaska Division of Elections Office in Juneau.

With all of the regular precincts recounted, Democrat Kathryn Dodge appears to have eked out a one-vote lead over Republican Bart LeBon.

Fairbanks No 7 precinct now in. No change. #akelect — Adelyn Baxter (@adelynbaxter) November 30, 2018

That still leaves absentee ballots and questioned ballots to be recounted. Election officials had certified a tie in the race on Monday.

The vote that Dodge picked up is unrelated to the uncounted ballot discovered after election night. Elections Director Josie Bahnke says that ballot was spoiled and should have been destroyed — it will not be part of the recount.

Original post | 9:54 a.m.

State Review Board members Lynda Thater-Flemmer and Stuart Sliter tally up ballots cast in the House District 1 election at the Juneau office of the Alaska Division of Elections on Nov. 23, 2018. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)A recount is set to begin at 10 a.m. today in the tied election between two aspiring Fairbanks lawmakers. At stake is who controls the Alaska House of Representatives, which could alter the course of state government for the next two years. The candidates in the House District 1 race are Republican Bart LeBon and Democrat Kathryn Dodge. The Anchorage Daily News reports both have hired lawyers. In a letter to the Division of Elections dated Thursday, Dodge’s lawyer argues there are two ballots that weren’t part of Monday’s certified count that should be part of today’s recount. One went uncounted on election night and was discovered later. Its inclusion would help explain a discrepancy in the number of ballots issued and the number counted at that polling site. It’s marked for Dodge. The other ballot Dodge’s lawyer flagged had been invalidated because ovals for both Dodge and LeBon were filled in. Lebon’s oval also had an X over it. State law says an X mark in an oval counts, and when too many ovals are marked, those votes don’t count. Dodge’s lawyer argues this particular X indicates a crossing out of the LeBon vote, and points to the absence of X marks elsewhere on the ballot demonstrating the voter’s intent for Dodge. After the recount, state law lays out the process for appeal. In this case, an appeal must be filed within five days and would go directly to the Alaska Supreme Court. “The inquiry in the appeal shall extend to the questions whether or not the director has properly determined what ballots, parts of ballots, or marks for candidates on ballots are valid, and to which candidate or division on the question or proposition the vote should be attributed. The court shall enter judgment either setting aside, modifying, or affirming the action of the director on recount.” As for the recount itself, come back to this post for updates.