Alaska DOT reports significant damage on Anchorage roads

There are multiple reports of damage on roads from the 7.0 magnitude earthquake.

The Alaska Department of Transportation in Anchorage has called in all available workers.

Shannon McCarthy, a spokesperson for DOT, called the earthquake “scary” and is cautioning drivers to be careful.

“I, myself, got to hide under a desk with a coworker this morning,” McCarthy said. “I think drivers, anything that’s flashing treat as four-way stop. If the lights are completely out, treat as four-way stop. Slow and steady and everyone will be able to check on their house and their family.”

Here’s a rundown of the sites DOT is currently working on:

Northbound and Southbound Seward Highway are back open.

An exit toward Palmer closed.

The Whittier Tunnel is currently open to traffic.

There’s a partial collapse of the ramp at the International and Minnesota Drive overpass.

There’s a sinkhole in the road at New Seward Highway at 36 Avenue, and there’s some damage on Glenn Highway at Thunderbird Falls.

The DOT Division of Facilities Services is conducting building assessments of state-owned buildings in the areas affected by the earthquake. Facilities staff will be working through the night and the weekend to assess damage and prepare for recovery.

DOT warns there are still many traffic lights out.

