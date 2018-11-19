Roland Maw’s PFD fraud and theft trial rescheduled for February

There’s been another delay in the potential trial of a former fishing association head and former Board of Fisheries nominee accused of Permanent Fund dividend fraud and theft.

Roland Maw’s trial has been pushed out to Feb. 12, 2019. It was previously scheduled to start Nov. 13.

Three times already, Maw has been indicted on 12 felony charges of theft and unsworn falsification related to applying for and receiving Permanent Fund dividends between 2009 and 2014.

Twice before, a judge threw out the indictments because he determined the grand jury heard insufficient evidence.

On Nov. 5, Maw’s defense attorney, Nicholas Polasky, said in court that he wanted the delay because he planned on filing a new motion “in a day or two.” Polasky declined to comment on the content of the motion until it had been completed and filed.

However, no new defense motions had been filed as of Nov. 19.

Maw, who also applied to be the Alaska Department of Fish and Game commissioner, was the former executive director of the United Cook Inlet Drift Association.

The case has been formally assigned to new Juneau Superior Court Judge Amy Mead.