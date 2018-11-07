“Here’s Looking at You, Casablanca,” Mudrooms, heat pumps, and honoring veterans

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, November 9, 2018.
Cast from “Here’s Looking at You, Casablanca” will preview their immersive cabaret experience. Mudrooms will highlight their next storytelling event themed “In the Dark.” We’ll hear about a workshop on heat pumps, and we’ll meet some Juneau veterans as we approach Veterans Day.
Recent headlines
-
With salmon ballot measure’s defeat, Pebble celebratesIn an interview Wednesday, Pebble CEO Tom Collier said even though his company's mine proposal wasn't always at the forefront of the debate, the salmon habitat initiative was, in some ways, all about Pebble.
-
Voting machine problems delay results for parts of SoutheastA problem with state voting machines in Hydaburg and Metlakatla means final election results for House District 36 won’t be known for a while. Machines in Craig, Klawock, Thorne Bay, Sitka, Kake and Haines also experienced issues.
-
Alaska Republicans say Tuesday’s results could give them state House, Senate controlAlaska Republicans sounded confident Tuesday that preliminary election results will put them back in control of the state House after a two-year stint in the minority.
-
Juneau’s Jesse Kiehl wins Alaska Senate seat in District QIndependent candidate Don Etheridge conceded the race for Senate District Q to Democratic opponent Jesse Kiehl late Tuesday night.