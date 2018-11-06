U.S. House: Democrat Alyse Galvin vs. Republican Don Young

Loading election results…

Update (10 p.m.) — Liz Ruskin

With the first ballots counted, Alaska’s lone member of the U.S. House Representatives, Don Young, is leading first-time candidate Alyse Galvin.

He had almost 53 percent of the vote to her 47 percent. The votes are from across the state. They include early and absentee ballots, as well as 17 percent of precincts.

Original story

Galvin, a public education advocate from Anchorage, isn’t registered with any political party, but she ran in the Democratic primary and won. She is the 21st Democratic nominee who has tried to unseat Young since he was first elected in 1973. She raised a lot of money — almost $1.5 million. Nearly all of it was from individual contributors.

Young, 85, raised a bit more than $1 million, with about 46 percent of that from Political Action Committees. But he has an advantage that’s worth more than piles of campaign cash: after 45 years in office, Young has great name recognition. He has been a steadfast advocate of resource development in Alaska.

At a rally in Anchorage on Sunday, he railed against “socialism” and the reach of the federal government, which he says has gone too far into people’s personal lives.

“I’m part of the federal government, and I’m part of the problem many times because, very frankly, we’ve sometimes funded things we should not have funded,” he said.

Galvin, 53, was a relative unknown. She traveled the state in an RV, and by air, to introduce herself. She says more than a thousand volunteers helped put the word out by knocking on doors and working the phones. She’s told voters she’s for keeping health care coverage and protections for people with pre-existing conditions. She’s pointed to Young’s record and more than 50 votes he took to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

This story will be updated as election results come in.