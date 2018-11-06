Alaska governor: Republican Mike Dunleavy vs. Democrat Mark Begich

Loading election results…

Update (10:33 p.m.) — Ryan Cunningham

Republican Mike Dunleavy is off to a promising start with 59 percent of precincts reporting. He leads Democrat Mark Begich by a 9-point margin, leading 52 percent to 43 percent. Libertarian Billy Toien and incumbent Bill Walker are each hovering around two percent. Although Walker suspended his campaign last month, it was too late to remove his name from the ballot.

Original story

The choice between Republican Mike Dunleavy and Democrat Mark Begich didn’t look to be close for most of the campaign. But the late end of Gov. Bill Walker’s campaign narrowed the double-digit lead Dunleavy built.

Dunleavy is a former state senator from Wasilla. He emphasized repealing the criminal justice overhaul that reduced criminal sentences two years ago. And he pledged to restore permanent fund dividends to the amounts they would have been under a formula used until the state’s fiscal crisis. He was deeply critical of Gov. Bill Walker, a former Republican elected as an independent four years ago. He also plans to make cuts to the state budget, but hasn’t said which services would be affected.

Wes Skinner, a volunteer for nonprofit agencies in Anchorage, voted for Dunleavy.

“If he’s representing all Alaskans as governor, I think he’s going to feel the weight of responsibility to do the right thing,” he said.

Begich is a former U.S. senator and Anchorage mayor. He was tied with Walker in polls until the governor dropped out after former Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott resigned over what Walker has described as inappropriate remarks to a woman. Begich also has criticized reductions to PFDs and the criminal justice overhaul. He has proposed a PFD formula that would lead to larger dividends than the last three years, but smaller than those proposed by Dunleavy. He supports new revenue — such as an income tax — to balance the state budget.

Kathy Shankel, a retired state Division of Juvenile Justice worker, voted for Begich. She said she wanted a complete fiscal plan for the state — she would have voted for Walker and switched to Begich after the governor ended his run.

“There are some very difficult decisions that have to be made. The kind of long — for lack of a better term — free ride is over for the state,” she said. “So I think without some solutions going forward, the state will be in a very dire situation.”

Walker’s name remained on the ballot. Some voters chose to vote for him, even if it was just a symbolic vote.

“He was the only one who really started attacking our problems, of our deficits,” said Anchorage voter Raymond Helmer, a retired general contractor.

Libertarian Billy Toien also ran. He would like to scale back the size of state government. He said he would only gradually propose changes like ending the state role in maintaining public schools.

This story will be updated as election results come in.