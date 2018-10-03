This woman came all the way to Alaska from the Pacific Islands to talk climate change

Climate change and rising sea levels are threatening remote Alaska villages. They’re also hitting other low-lying places around the world, from Bangladesh to the Pacific Islands.
Local leaders from all these places have gathered at an indigenous peoples conference in Girdwood this week. They’re going to tell stories, network and agree on shared principles to guide their advocacy work.
Pelenise Alofa is one of the participants. She’s from Kiribati in the Pacific Islands. Nat Herz with Alaska’s Energy Desk interviewed her and started by asking how she got to Alaska.
Recent headlines
-
Craig voters reject property tax repealCraig voters overwhelmingly supported paying property taxes by rejecting an anti-tax measure. The city of about 1,200 on Prince of Wales risked losing about a fifth of its revenue stream.
-
Walker, Begich asked to compromise to prevent Dunleavy governorshipThe question came at a Get Out the Native Vote forum in Juneau. Republican candidate Mike Dunleavy wasn’t there.
-
This is only a test: Why your cellphone will buzz Wednesday morningTexts stating "Presidential Alert" will be sent to some 225 million U.S. cellphones at 10:18 a.m. AKDT
-
Triem and Hale win Assembly seats, Bryson holds narrow lead in race over SchoenbergerWade Bryson holds a 122-vote lead over Garrett Schoenberger in an Assembly race that's unresolved. There are about 2,500 ballots still to be counted.