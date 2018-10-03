Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018

In this newscast:

  • The cruise ship season wraps up in Juneau,
  • a national wireless emergency alert system test reveals some hiccups in Alaska,
  • $5 million in federal money is bound for Alaska to combat drug trafficking, and
  • recaps on the Tuesday’s municipal election.
