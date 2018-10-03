Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018

In this newscast:
- The cruise ship season wraps up in Juneau,
- a national wireless emergency alert system test reveals some hiccups in Alaska,
- $5 million in federal money is bound for Alaska to combat drug trafficking, and
- recaps on the Tuesday’s municipal election.
Recent headlines
Arctic sea ice minimum continues downward trend, with implications beyond the Arctic"The Arctic’s like an air conditioner or refrigerator for the global climate...And as the Arctic warms, partly because the sea ice is going away, it’s like you’re opening that refrigerator door."
This woman came all the way to Alaska from the Pacific Islands to talk climate changeClimate change is threatening remote Alaska villages. It's also hitting other low-lying places around the world, from Bangladesh to the Pacific Islands. Local leaders from those places are at a conference in Girdwood this week.
Craig voters reject property tax repealCraig voters overwhelmingly supported paying property taxes by rejecting an anti-tax measure. The city of about 1,200 on Prince of Wales risked losing about a fifth of its revenue stream.
Walker, Begich asked to compromise to prevent Dunleavy governorshipThe question came at a Get Out the Native Vote forum in Juneau. Republican candidate Mike Dunleavy wasn’t there.