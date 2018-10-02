Three new members elected to Juneau school board

Three new members have been elected to the Juneau School District Board of Education.

Kevin Allen, Paul Kelly and Elizabeth “Ebett” Siddon ran unopposed for three open seats on the board.

This was Allen’s third run for the board. He’s a 2016 graduate of Thunder Mountain High School who previously served as a student representative on the board.

He now studies at the University of Alaska Southeast.

Kelly works as an analyst programmer for the Alaska Department of Transportation and previously worked as a legislative aide.

He’s getting married next July, and said he was partly inspired to run to help ensure a strong education for his two stepdaughters-to-be.

Siddon is a fisheries biologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

She has served on the Alaska Early Childhood Coordinating Council and on the Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education’s Early Intervention Committee.

She also co-founded Southeast Exchange, a group that connects STEM professionals with science teachers to bring real world science into the classroom.

The seven-member board meets monthly to make decisions about the district budget and educational offerings for Juneau students.

The new members will be sworn in at the next school board meeting on Oct. 9. They’ll replace outgoing board members Emil Mackey, Andi Story and Josh Keaton.