Hecla mine reports contract employee killed in fatal bear mauling

Hecla Greens Creek Mine says bears fatally mauled a contract employee at their mine today.

Company officials have not identified the employee, pending family notifications. In a news release, Hecla said the incident occurred at a remote drill site on Admiralty Island above ground. The area is only accessible by helicopter.

Hecla said authorities will investigate. Around 11:45 a.m. today, company spokesman Mike Satre said state troopers were en route. Satre said the company is investigating and still learning details about what happened.

He noted, “We have never had any injury incident related to bears since we have been in operation.”

The mine opened in 1989.

Satre said bear safety is a standard part of employee training.

“In general, every single one of our employees and our contracted workforce receive bear hazard training during their site specific training that is required before they work on a mine site,” he said. “And then we do everything we can to make sure anything that we do, any of materials, do not become attractive to bears and have them on our mine site.”

Mine officials expressed condolences to the victim’s friends, family and colleagues.