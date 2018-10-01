Hecla mine reports contract employee killed in fatal bear mauling

Hecla Greens Creek Mine says bears fatally mauled a contract employee at their mine today.
Company officials have not identified the employee, pending family notifications. In a news release, Hecla said the incident occurred at a remote drill site on Admiralty Island above ground. The area is only accessible by helicopter.
Hecla said authorities will investigate. Around 11:45 a.m. today, company spokesman Mike Satre said state troopers were en route. Satre said the company is investigating and still learning details about what happened.
He noted, “We have never had any injury incident related to bears since we have been in operation.”
The mine opened in 1989.
Satre said bear safety is a standard part of employee training.
“In general, every single one of our employees and our contracted workforce receive bear hazard training during their site specific training that is required before they work on a mine site,” he said. “And then we do everything we can to make sure anything that we do, any of materials, do not become attractive to bears and have them on our mine site.”
Mine officials expressed condolences to the victim’s friends, family and colleagues.
Recent headlines
-
Southeast dive fisheries, crab seasons start in OctoberCommercial dive fisheries — including geoduck and sea cucumber — and a fall Dungeness crab season get underway in Southeast Alaska in October.
-
3 missing, 1 rescued after helicopter crash in Southeast AlaskaThe U.S. Coast Guard rescued a teenage boy who survived a helicopter crash Friday near a bay in Southeast Alaska, but continued searching for three others throughout the day Saturday, including the boy's father and brother.
-
Watch: Project Playground rebuilding processProject Playground opens on Saturday at noon. The playground burned down in April 2017, and was rebuilt in recent months including some new features and improved accessibility.
-
Walker campaign files another complaint against Republican Governors AssociationThe new complaint raises similar questions as Gov. Walker's campaign previously raised for the current election cycle, alleging efforts to shield donors from public disclosure.