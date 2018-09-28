Protesters at Murkowski’s Alaska offices ask her to torpedo Trump’s Supreme Court pick

More than 130 people gathered outside of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office in Juneau to rally against the confirmation Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court on Sept. 28, 2018. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska's Energy Desk)

Cheryl Fellman, left, and Kristin Cox, silently protest outside of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office in Juneau against the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court on Sept. 28, 2018. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska's Energy Desk)

After a tense day of confirmation hearings on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Meredith Trainor was having trouble sleeping.

“I was so upset about the way the Kavanaugh hearing went. I was really upset about the way the senators on the judiciary committee treated Christine Blasey Ford and it felt really important to do something here in Juneau,” she said.

Psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when the two were teenagers.

Afterwards Trainor, a Juneau resident, logged onto Facebook and created an event asking the community to meet her outside of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office on Friday. She wanted to rally in support of Blasey Ford and oppose fast-tracking Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Then, she said, she went to bed.

By noon on Friday, people were streaming into the narrow parking lot of Murkowski’s office with signs, bells and drums. Eventually, more than 130 people showed up.

Trainor said she’s not surprised by the turnout.

“You know we have a senator who happens to be in a very powerful position within the current congressional leadership and Sen. Murkowski, in addition to being well positioned to weigh in and to potentially change the direction of what happens in the future with the Supreme Court — I think her being a woman is very significant,” she said.

Right around the same time, 900 miles away, another crowd gathered at Murkowski’s office in Anchorage.

There, about 150 people had a similar message.

“She’s the only Republican I’ve ever voted for, and I think she’s in a very difficult position and we are hoping and praying that she does the right thing,” said Kim O’Brien.

She feels it would be a betrayal if Murkowski votes for Kavanaugh.

“She’s a swing vote, and we want to swing her in the right direction. The direction of morality. And, respect for women and the American public,” O’Brien said.

There were demonstrations in other parts of the state as well.

In Petersburg in Southeast Alaska, a protest organized late this morning had about 25 people by noon. Petersburg has about 3,000 residents.

In Fairbanks, the Daily News-Miner reports that about 40 people gathered outside of Murkowski’s office.

Meanwhile, in Washington D.C. Murkowski joined Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake in calling for an delay of the confirmation vote. Senate Republicans have agreed to a one week delay and President Donald Trump has called for an additional FBI investigation into Kavanaugh.

Abbey Collins, Orin Pearson and the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner contributed to this story.