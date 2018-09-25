This is the solar farm oil employees built

Just off the highway in Willow, four current and former BP employees have built one of Alaska’s first commercial solar farms. Using 408 solar panels and repurposed oil piping, the team of four set up their solar farm on seven acres of land. Built as a pilot project, the team hopes to either expand the farm or create a new one in a different location in the future. The current farm will supply electricity to around 30 homes.
Recent headlines
Chinese tariffs hit Southeast Alaska’s struggling timber industryTariffs will be placed on trees shipped to China: a response to President Donald Trump’s latest wave of tariffs on Chinese goods.
Hackers are selling Alaska Air, other airline miles for cheap on the dark webA tech writer's leading theory is that hackers are stealing the miles through phishing emails or through wholesale data breaches.
Watch: Juneau-area statehouse candidates debate at Native issues forumThe six candidates for Juneau-area seats in the Alaska House of Representatives and Alaska Senate discuss issues at a forum organized by Get Out the Native Vote and Southeast partner organizations.
State of Alaska charges 41-year-old in death of Kotzebue girlOn Monday afternoon, officials announced nine charges against 41-year-old Peter Wilson, including murder, kidnapping and sexual abuse of a minor.