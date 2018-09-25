This is the solar farm oil employees built

Just off the highway in Willow, four current and former BP employees have built one of Alaska’s first commercial solar farms. Using 408 solar panels and repurposed oil piping, the team of four set up their solar farm on seven acres of land. Built as a pilot project, the team hopes to either expand the farm or create a new one in a different location in the future. The current farm will supply electricity to around 30 homes.

0

Recent headlines

X