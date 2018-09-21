The life and work of Richard Dauenhauer. And Foodie Friday!

Cheryl Snyder hosts on Friday, September 21, 2018. UAS visiting scholar Dr. Sergei Kan will preview his Evening at Egan lecture about the life and work of Richard Dauenhauer.

We’ll speak with 2016 woman of distinction, Kristi West, and AWARE will tell us how to nominate for the upcoming 23rd annual event.

And, journalist and food enthusiast Elizabeth Jenkins is our special guest for our new segment Foodie Friday. Click here to link to the recipe that inspired Elizabeth’s biscuits.

A biscuit, by Elizabeth Jenkins. (Image courtesy of Elizabeth Jenkins) Pages from Elizabeth Jenkins’ Biscuit Diary. (Photo courtesy Elizabeth Jenkins)

Send us pics of what you’re cooking or gathering! Email them to juneauafternoon [at] ktoo [dot] org.

(Featured image of Richard Dauenhauer is by James Brooks. Image was adjusted for exposure, color and clarity.)