JPD: Suspect in custody after shots fired in Twin Lakes bike theft

A Juneau man is in custody after allegedly stealing a bicycle and then firing shots at the bicycle’s owner who gave chase.

The Juneau Police Department reports the incident started after 4 a.m. Thursday when police received at least two calls of vehicle revving sounds and shots fired near Blackerby Street in the Twin Lakes area.

A third caller later reported that someone stole his bicycle from atop his van parked on Glacier Highway. The bicycle owner, who was inside the van and felt it shaking, confronted the thief before he left on the bicycle.

According to JPD, the victim used a separate vehicle, a truck, to chase the thief up Blackerby Street until the thief fired three shots at the truck, hitting it in the passenger side door. The victim then backed away to avoid injury and further damage to his truck.

The thief pedaled outbound along Glacier Highway, but he didn’t get far. He was detained by police officers and arrested near Craig Street. A 9 mm pistol was found in his possession.

John E. Gregory, 26, was charged with felony robbery, assault, and two counts of felony misconduct involving weapons. He was also charged with misdemeanor misconduct involving weapons.

Gregory was lodged at Lemon Creek Correctional Center and held without bail.

Glacier Highway and Blackerby Street were closed to traffic for a few hours Thursday morning while police investigated the shootings.