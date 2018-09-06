Robbery suspect in custody after allegedly threatening store employee with axe

A robbery suspect allegedly swung a hatchet at employees Wednesday afternoon as he attempted to exit a store in the Nugget Mall.

According to a Juneau Police Department release, a Sportsman’s Warehouse employee approached Pavel Bogatko, 28, outside the store as he attempted to leave the area with a basket of merchandise without paying.

When they asked him to return the items, Bogatko allegedly took a hatchet out of the basket and swung it at an employee.

No one was hurt, but police say Bogatko then dropped the basket and took off on foot, still carrying the hatchet.

Employees called police who responded and pursued the suspect to Ka-See-Ann Drive where a witness said they saw a man jump a fence.

Police say Bogatko did not have the hatchet when they found him. Officers later found it in the woods nearby.

Sportsman’s Warehouse employees and security footage later confirmed Bogatko’s identity as the suspect, according to JPD.

The stolen items totaling $930 were recovered.

Police placed Bogatko under arrested and charged him with robbery and theft.

Online arrest records list him as currently in custody.