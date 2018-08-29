The Big Thaw audiogram: The Senator

As chair of the Senate Energy Committee, Lisa Murkowski has a significant role in shaping national energy policy. She, more than most Alaskans, sees how climate change could devastate her state. But on climate change, and so many other things, Senator Murkowski finds herself in the middle.

