Dozens of Anchorage neighbors come together to buy solar panels in bulk

More than 30 residents of the Airport Heights neighborhood in Anchorage are installing solar panels on their roofs this year. It’s part of “Solarize Anchorage” a program that brings together neighbors to purchase solar panels in bulk.
Recent headlines
-
State regulator raises bonds required for drillingThe Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission proposes a sliding scale for the new bonds from $500,000 to $30,000,000 for potential drillers, operators.
-
GCI updates emergency alert systemGCI’s more than 100,000 customers will no longer have to download a special app to get wireless emergency alerts pushed to their cellphones.
-
Sitka police officer files whistleblower lawsuitVeteran Sitka police detective Ryan Silva alleges that the police department purchased five fully-automatic weapons in November of 2017, in secret, and in violation of department procedures.
-
Alaska astronaut quits halfway through training, 1st in 50 yearsRobb Kulin is from Anchorage and was among 12 new astronauts chosen last summer from a record 18,300 applicants.