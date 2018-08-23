Glory Hole no more? Downtown homeless shelter changes name

Juneau’s downtown homeless shelter will henceforth be known as The Glory Hall, putting an end to decades of snickers.
That’s according to Executive Director Mariya Lovishchuk, who confirmed the change via email Thursday morning.
The shelter formerly known as The Glory Hole was named when it opened in the 1980s for an old mining term hearkening back to Juneau’s gold rush days.
Over the years, the name drew attention from outside media thanks to an alternative definition used in sexual slang.
Lovishchuk could not immediately be reached for further comment as to when the name change will take effect and what exactly prompted it.
