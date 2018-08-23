Anchorage school district suspends Dimond football program amid hazing allegations

Anchorage School District will investigate allegations of abusive hazing on the Dimond High football team.

Superintendent Deena Bishop first heard about alleged misconduct involving the team at the beginning of the week, she said in a news release.

The details of what happened are not yet publicly known, Bishop said. No further comment on the incident will be made until the investigation is complete.

KTUU reported Monday woman claiming to be the parent of one of the players said the incident happened during a weekend game in Fairbanks.

The woman, who was not identified, said a group of Dimond seniors “took several freshman team members one-by-one into another room” where the hazing happened.

According to the source, the abuse was sexual in nature.

The school district will suspend all “practices, team activities, and games” for Dimond football this week, and will make a decision about the remainder of the season after investigating further.

The district said it reached out to the Anchorage Police Department immediately upon learning about the allegations.