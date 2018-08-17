2018 Mayor’s Awards for the Arts recipients honor tonight

Recipients of the Mayor’s Awards for the Arts are being honored at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center at this evening.
The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council organizes the event. The awards “highlight the contributions and achievements made by exceptional people who make Juneau a remarkable place to live.”
This year’s recipients are:
- Lily Hope for the individual artist award,
- Greg Burger and Mary DeSmet of Full Circle Music for Arts in Education,
- Sherry Patterson for Achievement in the Arts,
- The Melvilles and Capital Copy for Business Leadership for the Arts,
- Collette Costa for Inspiration and Innovation in the Arts, and
- Linda Kruger and Jeff Gnass for Volunteers and Patron of the Arts.
The event is free and open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. at the JACC. Live music will be provided by the Njuzu Marimbas.
Follow KTOO’s Scott Burton on Twitter for live tweets from the event.
