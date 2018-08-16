Local OfficeMax donates $10,000 in supplies to Juneau schools

The Juneau OfficeMax donated $10,000 worth of school supplies to the Juneau School District on Thursday.
Superintendent Bridget Weiss accepted the donation at the OfficeMax at the Nugget Mall.
Store manager Adam Dordea said the supplies came from the store. Individuals in the community also made donations.
“It’s 1,500 notebooks. It’s 500 folders. It’s 500 composition books. There’s hundreds of binders that we’re donating. I’d say easily a couple thousand pens and thousands of pencils we’re donating,” he said.
Dordea said those are the items schools need most. He said every school in the district would get supplies but that the district is focusing schools with a high percent of students from low-income families.
He said the donations will be delivered by the end of next week. The first day of school is on Monday.
