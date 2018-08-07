Town of Telegraph Creek evacuated as British Columbia wildfires rage

British Columbia Wildfire Service ordered the evacuation of Telegraph Creek because of a fire about 3 miles northwest at Alkali Lake.
Telegraph Creek, a town of about 300 residents, most of whom are of the Tahltan First Nation, is one of the only towns on the Stikine River near the U.S.-Canada border.
The Stikine Complex of nine wildfires is located near the remote communities of Telegraph Creek and Dease Lake in northwestern BC. The below image was taken today of the South Stikine River #BCwildfire. Visit the Fires of Note page on https://t.co/gJcJEU6ETf for additional info. pic.twitter.com/6y1IojMwgs
— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 7, 2018
Wildfire Service spokeswoman Jody Lucius said many Telegraph Creek residents have evacuated, mostly to Dease Lake.
Lucius said the Tahltan First Nation confirmed 27 buildings have been damaged.
The Wildfire Service expanded the order Tuesday morning for up to but not including Dease Lake to the Caribou Creek Camp.
The other fire nearby is the South Stikine River fire.
Pushed by strong winds, the two fires burn toward each other moving in a northeast direction.
Twenty-five fires currently affect the northwest Cassiar Zone of British Colombia.
Telegraph Creek is about 120 miles southeast of Juneau.
