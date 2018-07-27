Fisheries biologist hopes to expand STEM, early intervention in Juneau schools

Research biologist Elizabeth “Ebett” Siddon filed a letter of intent to run for Juneau School Board on Sunday.

Siddon said she started to think about running for the board a few months ago after getting the chance to teach local middle school students about science.

“And I ran it by a few friends and people were really encouraging, and so the more people I talked to about it, the more support I realized I would have, and the more interested and invested I got,” Siddon said.

Siddon first arrived in Juneau 16 years ago as a graduate student. She now has her Ph.D. and studies fisheries at NOAA’s Auke Bay lab.

Last fall, Siddon and several other STEM advocates got together to form SouthEast Exchange, a network connecting local teachers with STEM professionals in the region.

Through that, Siddon met a science teacher at Floyd Dryden Middle School and taught a month-long ecosystems unit in her classroom.

Siddon also sits on the Governor’s Council for Special Education and Disabilities and holds the statewide parent seat on the Alaska Early Childhood Coordinating Council.

She has a son in preschool and special education programs at Harborview Elementary School. If elected, she hopes to focus on early intervention and education for young children.

“I’ve had this unique opportunity to learn about things like ACES, Adverse Childhood Experiences, and kindergarten readiness across the state and things that the statewide programs are working on, and I think that I could be a good liaison to the school board as well,” Siddon said.

Siddon said she plans to officially file for candidacy when the period opens on Aug. 3.

Three school board seats will be on the Oct. 2 municipal ballot. So far, only Paul Kelly has filed a letter of intent to run. Incumbent Emil Mackey said he plans to file a letter of intent. Josh Keaton confirmed Thursday he will not run this year. Longtime board member Andi Story is focusing on running for statehouse.

Siddon will be out of town teaching at the Shoals Marine Lab off the coast of Maine for the next few weeks, but plans to start actively campaigning when she returns.