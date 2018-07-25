Suit claims Coast Guard wrongfully forced members to retire

KODIAK — Former service members of the U.S. Coast Guard have filed a lawsuit claiming they were wrongfully forced to retire.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the lawsuit filed in federal court last month claims about 400 service members were made to retire in violation of federal law from 2012-14.
One of three plaintiffs named in the suit, Derrik Magnuson says he was selected for involuntary retirement in 2013 after 21 years of service. He was stationed in Kodiak since 2000.
The suit claims the Coast Guard violated service members’ rights to due process and it forced retirement without adequate review and without any reduction in the force, requirements under a statute in effect at the time.
Coast Guard officials declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.
Recent headlines
-
Government unable to track hundreds of parents it separated from their childrenOfficials said 1,012 parents and children separated at the border have already been reunited. But up to 463 parents may have been deported or have voluntarily left without their children.
-
Online sales taxes could encourage Alaskans to shop localIn June, the Supreme Court overturned a 1992 decision preventing states and municipalities from taxing online retailers without a presence in their jurisdiction. States and communities that are not home to warehouses, stores or offices belonging to major online retailers can now tax their sales.
-
Klukwan Community Library carries out initiative to preserve stories of tribal membersA Klukwan Community Library initiative hopes to preserve the stories of tribal members. Chilkat Stories: Our Village, Our Lives aims to capture the experiences of Klukwan residents of all ages by creating audio recordings of their stories.
-
Kake tribal government seeks return of items from remote grave siteThe Organized Village of Kake seeks to bring back a mummified infant and other items taken in 1961 from a cave on Entrance Island near Hobart Bay, about 70 miles south of Juneau.