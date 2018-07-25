Suit claims Coast Guard wrongfully forced members to retire

KODIAK — Former service members of the U.S. Coast Guard have filed a lawsuit claiming they were wrongfully forced to retire.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the lawsuit filed in federal court last month claims about 400 service members were made to retire in violation of federal law from 2012-14.

One of three plaintiffs named in the suit, Derrik Magnuson says he was selected for involuntary retirement in 2013 after 21 years of service. He was stationed in Kodiak since 2000.

The suit claims the Coast Guard violated service members’ rights to due process and it forced retirement without adequate review and without any reduction in the force, requirements under a statute in effect at the time.

Coast Guard officials declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.