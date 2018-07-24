Juneau police get 2% raise; firefighters hold out for better deal

With officer retention challenging Juneau Police Department, Juneau Assembly ratified an agreement between the city and police union during its Monday meeting.
Juneau police personnel will receive 2 percent raises, plus retention bonuses for sworn officers.
The raises will cost the city $281,000.
Firefighters also were set to receive a 2 percent raise. But the Juneau’s 42 unionized firefighters decided not to ratify the $204,000 deal.
“There was a misunderstanding or an issue with the contract and the union didn’t ratify it,” Juneau Fire Chief Rich Etheridge said. “Now the city administration and the union have to meet and discuss what the issues with the contract are.”
Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch also reopened Assembly discussion about Capital City Fire/Rescue’s request for additional funds for ambulance crews.
A public hearing on the $350,000 request is scheduled for Aug. 13.
The Assembly likely will consider the funding request at its Aug. 8 finance committee meeting.
Recent headlines
-
Utqiaġvik barbecue connects people to scientific research next doorA science presentation may seem like a hard sell on a Saturday night... but less so if you turn it into a chance to eat and see friends.
-
Nugget Mall’s new owner pledges improvementsThe Nugget Mall has suffered from years of legal and financial troubles. A Seattle creditor is taking over this summer with plans to improve the Mendenhall Valley retail complex.
-
Solarize Anchorage spreads solar across Airport Heights neighborhoodSolarize Anchorage program brings together community members to purchase solar panels in bulk, which saves money for the company that installs the panels and results in a discount for residents.
-
German pilot rescued after landing plane in Glacier BayThorsten Kampe of Germany reported an engine failure Friday and tried landing his small plane Grand Pacific Glacier at the head of Glacier Bay's Tarr Inlet.