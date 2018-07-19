Anchorage pilot dies, two suffer injuries in Willow plane crash

A pilot died and two passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries after a plane crashed Wednesday night in Willow.

Alaska State Troopers identified the Anchorage-based Regal Air pilot as Colt Richter, 24, of Anchorage.

His plane took off Wednesday evening from Willow Lake with two passengers and cargo on board.

According to the trooper dispatch, Richter’s plane crashed immediately after takeoff in a wooded residential area near Long Lake Road and Barrington Loop, west of milepost 69 of the Parks Highway.

The crash sparked a fire in the area and was reported to the Alaska State Troopers

Forestry, fire and wildlife troopers joined medics and state troopers on scene.

Richter’s next of kin has been notified.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

Richter graduated from MIT in 2016, according to Richter’s Facebook page.