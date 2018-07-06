Three arrested after police investigate noise complaint

Early Friday morning, Juneau police arrested three people after an altercation with officers responding to a report of gunshots downtown.

According to a police news release, when officers got to the 400 block of Harris Street, they found the noise likely came from fireworks. They found the man believed to set off the fireworks, and issued him a citation.

That set off its own series of events that led to the following arrests:

While officers wrote the citation, 33-year-old Kelly Stephens came out of a nearby residence and screamed at officers. Police say he fought as he was being arrested for interfering. An officer suffered minor injuries in the scuffle and some police equipment was damaged.

During the struggle, police say two other people came out of the residence and acted aggressively toward officers. Police warned one of them, Felicia Evenson, to move away. Officers used a Taser on her when she refused to comply and arrested her.

The second person, David Fuchs, ignored commands to move away during the investigation. According to police, officers subdued Fuchs with a Taser when he reached for something in his pocket. They arrested him and found a knife and another sharp metal object in his pockets.

Stephens, Evenson and Fuchs are being lodged at Lemon Creek Correctional Center. Online court records do not list attorneys for the them.

Police Lt. Krag Campbell would not confirm the address, citing department policy.

Residents in the area plan to hold a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, July 10, at Holy Trinity Church to discuss problems associated with 401 Harris Street. They invited the police, the mayor and members of the city development office to discuss ongoing issues with safety.

Police records indicate more than a hundred calls related to 401 Harris Street were made since 2017.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that the meeting with neighbors would be held June 10. It is being held July 10.