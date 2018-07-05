Newscast – Thursday, July 5, 2018

In this newscast:
- A fire forces an evacuation in one of Juneau’s biggest apartment buildings,
- why the governor rescinded an judicial appointment to Juneau Superior Court, and
- why Washington state’s latest effort to enact a carbon tax is different.
Recent headlines
Scott Pruitt out at Environmental Protection AgencyAfter months of ethics scandals and investigations, the embattled EPA head has resigned, the president said Thursday.
Stand for Salmon ballot initiative has big implications for Donlin mineIn the Yukon Kuskokwim region, the Stand for Salmon ballot initiative because could kill one of the biggest proposed gold mines in the world — the Donlin Mine.
Emergency personnel respond to report of fire at Mendenhall TowerThe fire on the third floor was out by 11:30 a.m.
Three dead gray whales wash up on Kodiak Island beaches in one weekThree whales washing up in such a short span of time in the same area is concerning, Mandy Migura said. Preliminary results from necropsies should be back soon while more detailed reports will take more time.