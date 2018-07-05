City settles with Juneau family over PE injury

The City and Borough of Juneau has agreed to pay a cash settlement to the family of a Harborview Elementary student injured during a physical education class in 2016.
According to court filings, the fourth grader was permanently blinded in one eye after being struck in the face by a soccer ball.
The lawsuit filed by the child’s parents in February alleges the PE teacher lacked sufficient training making the school district negligent.
The terms of the settlement aren’t public because the judge put the case under seal. But in court papers, the family’s lawsuit initially asked for damages in excess of $100,000.
“This has been a difficult case for both sides,” said Clay Keene, a Ketchikan-based attorney retained to defend the school district. “But through the cooperation of the parties and the attorneys, the result is very fair both to sides.”
Judge Trevor Stephens will review the terms of the settlement in a closed hearing on Monday.
Both school district and city officials declined to comment until after Monday’s hearing.
Editor’s Note: KTOO isn’t naming the plaintiffs out of privacy concerns for the child.
