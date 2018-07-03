Walker asks to suspend Pebble environmental impact statement process

Gov. Bill Walker asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to suspend the environmental impact statement process for the proposed Pebble Mine.
In a letter to the Army Corps on Friday, Walker and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallot contend that Pebble Limited Partnership has yet to present a “feasible and realistic” project.
For the Corps to fully consider all alternatives in the draft impact statement, they recommend a preliminary economic assessment, at minimum, and preferably a pre-feasibility study.
Walker believes the project needs to catch up to the process.
“The Corps of Engineers is evaluating all the options on Pebble Mine,” Walker said. “We want to make sure that there’s sufficient opportunity for input on the actual project itself, and we felt that it wasn’t far enough along to really warrant this review. I think it’s appropriate for them to look at suspending the permit until the information sort of catches up.”
The letter was submitted on the final day of the statement scoping period. The next step is for the Corps to decide, Walker said.
“Really, the next step is — we don’t necessarily have one administratively, ourselves, that I’m aware of,” he said. “But really, the ball’s in their court at this point — how they’re going to respond to the information they’ve received.”
Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation CEO Norman Van Vactor called the decision “fantastic.”
The corporation has long opposed the mining project.
In a news release, Pebble Limited Partnership CEO Tom Collier said that the purpose of the Corps’ statement process is to evaluate Pebble’s potential environmental impact, including whether it would be able to operate without harming the region’s salmon habitat.
He said that the governor’s request to suspend this process was unclear and Collier says he sees it as a “stall tactic.”
Recent headlines
-
Soldotna man allegedly tries to kill relative in sword attack; charged with attempted murderDarrell Joseph Moore, 25, struck another male with a sword at a Soldotna residence "with intent to kill," and also tried to strangle him, the agency said.
-
Passengers, crew safe after small cruise ship grounds north of SitkaNo one was injured when the 104-foot Alaskan Dream, operated by Sitka-based Alaskan Dream Cruises, went aground on a shallow beach in Olga Strait, about 12 miles northeast of Sitka, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
-
On immigration, Sullivan calls for more facilities, better processingSen. Dan Sullivan emphasized that the federal government is not currently set up to properly manage a flood of immigrants seeking asylum.
-
Lucrative Bellingham-to-Southeast ferry Columbia sailing canceled amid repairsAbout 300 people had booked tickets and it was to carry a nearly full load of vehicles.