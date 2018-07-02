Governor taps Juneau’s city attorney for judge seat

Juneau’s municipal attorney was one of Gov. Bill Walker’s three appointments to state superior courts announced Monday.



Amy Mead has been the City and Borough of Juneau’s head attorney since 2013. Later this month she’ll be a judge presiding in Juneau Superior Court.

“I have felt very honored to be the city attorney,” Mead said Monday. “And I hope I have done a good job for the people of Juneau in this position and I hope to continue that as a superior court judge and I’m just really honored.”

In her career, Mead has been a city prosecutor in Ketchikan and worked on Medicaid issues for Alaska’s attorney general. She replaces Judge Louis Menendez who retired last week.

The Alaska Judicial Council surveyed all eight applicants and released its recommendations in a technical report.

The top three ranked were Julie Willoughby and Kevin Higgins – both in private practice – and Hanna Sebold, an assistant attorney general.

Mead ranked fourth in the survey of her colleagues in the Alaska Bar Association.

But the appointment was the governor’s call. Walker also appointed Thomas Temple to Fairbanks Superior Court and Lance Joanis to Kenai Superior Court.

“Alaska is lucky to have them, and I am grateful for their willingness to serve,” Walker said in a statement. His office didn’t respond to requests for further comment.

It’s unclear who will succeed Amy Mead as Juneau’s city attorney.

Mayor Ken Koelsch said Monday that there are some great fill-ins available within the city’s law department.

“We are excited for her and disappointed that we’re losing her,” Koelsch said. “But we know that she’ll be in town, and it’s a good move for her, too.”

Her replacement will be up to the Juneau Assembly when it meets later this month.