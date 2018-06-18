Competitors chop, climb and muck their way through annual Gold Rush Days

Juneau residents gathered at Savikko Park this weekend to celebrate the region’s mining and logging industries once again.

According to Gold Rush Days organizers, 76 competitors signed up to take part in the two-day event.

Speed climbing, hand mucking, axe throwing and choker setting are just a few of the contests that test the skills used by miners and loggers past and present.

“It’s basically to keep the history going of what we’re doing and put on a show for the locals,” said Bob Chernikoff, the self-designated “Log Boss” at Gold Rush Days.

He’s been part of the event for more than 20 years and is the vice president of the group that organizes the event, now in its 28th year.

Chernikoff grew up in logging camps in Southeast and now works at Kensington Gold Mine.

He said it takes about two weeks to set up the festival grounds on the softball field.

“Probably my favorite event is watching the log rolling,” Chernikoff said. “I’m not any good at them.”

April Hoy’s whole family competes each year. She came in first in the women’s stock power saw bucking event on Sunday.

She also competed in axe throwing and the speed climbing event, where she donned climbing spurs and a harness to pull herself 25 feet up a log pole. She did it in 55 seconds.

“The Gold Rush Days is a ton of fun,” Hoy said. “I have three teenagers and they have been taking part in this since they were in the children’s events, the teens’ event and now our oldest is 19 and she competes in the adults’ event, the women’s.”

The event is free and family friendly.

All of the logs used this year were donated by Ralph “Animal” Austin.

Ralph “Animal” Austin competes in the men’s speed climbing event at Gold Rush Days on June 17, 2018. Competitors ascend a 50-foot log pole as quickly as possible. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO) Dominic Hoy, an employee of Coeur Mining, demonstrates setting chokers for competitors in the children’s choker setter race at Gold Rush Days on Sunday, June 17, 2018. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO) A competitor participates in the men’s vertical chopping event on Sunday, June 17, 2018. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)