A Juneau Afternoon 6-5-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday.
We’ll meet a dance group and hear about what it’s like to perform at Celebration. Learn about an opportunity to meet the women scientists behind the beer at the Alaskan Brewing Company. And we’ll listen to selections from the 49 Writers’ new podcast with author Kim Heacox.
Recent headlines
-
Bartlett hospital workers to get pay increase in new labor contractWorkers at Juneau's hospital will see a gradual pay raise over the next three years. The negotiated contract is projected to increase labor costs by about $4.1 million at the public hospital.
-
Growing group of Native veterans paddles to Celebration while raising awarenessAhead of Celebration in 2016, Dennis Jack of Angoon organized a canoe group with seven veterans paddling. This year, the combat veteran says there's 22.
-
Remembering the YK Delta’s Native media pioneer John ActiveYup’ik storyteller, culture bearer, translator and longtime KYUK radio and TV host John "Aqumgaciq” Active died June 4 at age 69. His broadcasting career at KYUK began in the early 1970s, and he is celebrated as a pioneer in Native media.
-
Man stabbed after allegedly starting fights downtownA 35-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Juneau after he allegedly challenged multiple people to fight. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A JPD news release says he was listed in stable condition.