Newscast – Friday, June 1, 2018

Stories include Homer Representative Paul Seaton running for reelection as an independent, potential entry of former U.S. Senator Mark Begich in the governor’s race, medical examiner seeking cause of death of Wildwood inmate, dead humpback beaches on Admiralty Island, and a Wisconsin educator picked to be UAA chancellor.
Gardentalk — When it comes to pollination, some plants need helpMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski has some tips for pollinating apples, cherries, kiwi and zucchinis in your yard and garden. Some may be self-fertile, but others may need manual intervention to move the pollen between male and female flowers and plants.
Seaton files to run as independent in Democratic primaryHouse Rep. Paul Seaton of Homer has represented House District 31 on the Kenai Peninsula as a Republican since 2002, but he filed Thursday to run as an independent in the Democratic primary.
Steel and aluminum tariffs, Trump team irks MurkowskiPresident Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs aren’t good for Alaska, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says. She’s frustrated with the inconsistency in the administration’s position.
Wrangell, other rural hospitals still receiving Medicaid payments for nowThe state is running short on money for Medicaid. Until the next fiscal year starts in July, hospitals and other health care providers won’t get paid for treating much of Alaska’s low-income population. But the state is trying to funnel what money is left to hospitals that could otherwise shut down.